INDIANAPOLIS – Police are conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead inside a car Sunday morning on Indy’s west side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, it started when officers were called a gas station on at the intersection of West Washington Street & Holt Road for a report of a person shot just before 3 a.m.

When officers arrived, they located a man who had been shot in the neck. He was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

According to police, the man told investigators he had been shot at another location and walked to the gas station.

After talking with the man and investigating, officers responded to a residence in the 3700 block of Rockville Road, just north of the gas station.

Officers arrived and located a man in the back of a vehicle in front of the property. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

Investigators did not reveal what caused the man to die.

Residents inside the home were taken in for questioning, but no one has been arrested, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is made available.