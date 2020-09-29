Shooting leads to crash on east side; 2 people seriously injured

INDIANAPOLIS – A shooting on the east side led to a crash and left two people in serious condition.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, officers were called to the area of DeQuincy and Kildare around 12:20 a.m. after receiving several shots fired calls.

When police arrived, they discovered that a car had crashed into a pole near 16th and DeQuincy. The two people inside the car, a man and a woman, had been shot; investigators believes the shooting led to the crash.

Both adults had injuries consistent with gunshot wounds as well as injuries from the crash. They were taken to Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition.

Police said it’s possible someone from another vehicle opened fire on the car, but they don’t have any information about a suspect. The case remains under investigation.