Shooting investigation underway on Indy’s northwest side

The scene at Edwardian Circle where one person was critically injured in a shooting.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A person has been critically injured following a shooting on Indy’s northwest side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 4600 block of Edwardian Circle on a report of a person shot at just before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived on scene, a single individual was located who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say EMS transported the victim to an area hospital in critical condition.

At this time, police have not released any further information about the victim as the investigation is active and ongoing.

This story will be update as more information is released.