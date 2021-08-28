Death investigation underway on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a death on Indy’s northwest side Saturday afternoon.

The IMPD said officers responded to the 5200 block of West 52nd Street just before 12:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon on a report of a person shot. this is near the intersection of 52nd Street and Lafayette Road.

When they arrived, they found a man with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim was not awake and not breathing. The IMPD said this is being treated as a death investigaiton.

This is a developing situation. We will provide additional details as they become available.