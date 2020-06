INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition after a shooting inside Castleton Square Mall, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 5:45 p.m. Thursday, police were called to Castleton Square Mall, located at 6020 East 82nd Street.

Officers arrived to find a person critically injured.

IMPD has not released any further details at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.