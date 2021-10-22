Shooting leaves 1 critically injured on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person critically injured on Indy’s east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 3:55 p.m. in the 7900 block of Palawan Drive in an apartment complex near Brookville and Franklin roads.

Police said the victim was listed as being in critical condition and transported to a nearby hospital.

No further information has been released at this time as the investigation is active and ongoing.

