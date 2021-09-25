Man fatally shot in hotel on Indy’s northwest side

The scene of a deadly shooting in a Quality Inn on Lafayette Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a man is dead after a shooting on the city’s northwest side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred Saturday afternoon at a Quality Inn in the 5000 block of Lafayette Road, just off Interstate 65.

Police originally reported officers arrived and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound but listed the victim as being awake and breathing.

Approximately an hour later, police updated the victim’s condition saying he had died as a result of his injuries. Police stated foul play is suspected in the man’s death.

Police confirmed the shooting happened inside the Quality Inn.

At this time, no further information has been released as the investigation is active and ongoing.

