Shooting at Speedway apartment complex leaves one dead

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — A person was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Speedway early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Eagle Creek Court apartment complex on the 6000 block of Nalon Lane.

That’s near the Kroger located on Crawfordsville Road in the west side of Indianapolis.

Speedway Police have released very few details in relation to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or call CRIME STOPPERS of Central Indiana anonymously at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.