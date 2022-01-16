Shooting at party leaves two wounded

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two people were wounded following a shooting at a party early Sunday morning.

The IMPD said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Westbrook Avenue just after midnight Sunday. Police say juveniles were partying at that location when someone started shooting.

Two people were wounded in the shooting, but fled before police arrived. They found one of the victims in the 1000 block of Denison Street. The other victim was found at a Speedway in the 3700 block of West Morris Street. Both victims were taken to the hospital where one was listed in a stable condition and the other was said to be awake and breathing.

Police did not provide any information about potential suspects in this case. We will provide updates as they become available.