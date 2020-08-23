Shooting at downtown Hilton sends girl to Riley Hospital

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at the downtown Hilton late Saturday night.

911 operators received a call in reference to the shooting shortly before midnight.

According to police, a gathering inside a hotel room at the Hilton Garden Inn on Market Street escalated into gun fire.

Responding officers found a juvenile female victim suffering from at least one gun shot wound.

She was transported by ambulance to Riley Hospital for Children in stable condition and is expected to survive.

Crime scene investigators are trying to find out what led up to the shooting and have obtained a warrant to search a room on the 10th floor of the hotel.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.