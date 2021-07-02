Sheriff’s office asks Indy residents not to call 911 to report fireworks violations

INDIANAPOLIS – If you hear fireworks, don’t call 911.

That’s the request from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The Marion County Sheriff’s 911 Center expects to answer more than 3,000 calls on Independence Day alone and is already seeing a “significant increase” in calls regarding fireworks violations.

Unless there’s an emergency—such as an injury or serious property damage from fireworks—the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to call the non-emergency number at 317-327-3811 to report fireworks violations.

Wireless customers in Marion County can also call 311 for non-emergencies.

Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal said the reason behind the request is simple: dispatchers need to make sure someone can get through in the event of an emergency—and the non-emergency calls can jam up the phone lines.