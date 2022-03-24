INDIANAPOLIS — Sheriff offices across Indiana are getting some help when it comes to handling cases of human trafficking.

On Thursday, the Indiana Sheriffs Association held training sessions for law enforcement designed to give them the latest techniques in recognizing trafficking and helping victims. The training sessions were hosted by a group that works to prevent human trafficking at large events like the Super Bowl but say the problem is much more widespread.

“It really intersects with all of our lives, and we’re not aware of it. So we use events like the Super Bowl, because it’s the Super Bowl, to get attention and focus around human trafficking but takes place every day. It’s really in every city across the country,” said Jim Ciampaglio, vice president of sales for Securus Technologies.

There are some things you can look for to try and spot a trafficking victim. If someone appears malnourished or in poor physical health, they might be a victim. More common signs include someone who can’t give an address where they live or stay and someone who isn’t allowed regular breaks or normal hours at work.

If you suspect human trafficking is occurring, you should call the police immediately.