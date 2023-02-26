LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WGNTV) — A 7-year-old girl is dead and three people are injured after a single-car crash early Sunday morning in La Porte County, Indiana, according to the sheriff’s office.

Just after midnight, Deputy Derrick Deck, who was off duty, saw the crash near U.S. 35 and Schultz Road after the driver struck two trees and stopped in a wooded area, according to a post from the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, a 42-year-old woman, of Walkerton, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to the post. The passenger, a 45-year-old man, of Chicago, was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

Their kids, an 8-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl, were both taken to a hospital, according to the post. The girl died and the boy, who had minor injuries, was later released.

The girl’s identity hasn’t been released.

While specific details haven’t been released, the sheriff’s office said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.