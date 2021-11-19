Shelbyville man armed with revolver loaded with shotgun shells, hollow-points during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

FILE – Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump stand outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. A federal judge is questioning Donald Trump’s efforts to withhold documents from Congress related to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Judge Tanya Chutkan was skeptical Thursday, Nov. 4, of attorneys for the former president who asked her to block the handover of documents to a House committee. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — A Shelbyville man is under arrest for carrying a loaded gun on Capitol grounds and assaulting law enforcement officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Mark Andrew Mazza, 56, is charged with illegal possession of a firearm on Capitol grounds, civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers with a dangerous weapon, among other charges.

Mazza was arrested on Nov. 17 at his home in Shelbyville. Mazza was ordered to be held without bond pending his next court proceeding.

According to court documents, Mazza brought a Taurus revolver, loaded with three shotgun shells and two hollow-point bullets, to the Capitol during the rally on Jan. 6, where thousands of supporters of former President Donald Trump breached the U.S. Capitol while Congress was formalizing President Joe Biden’s win in the election.

Mazza is shown in video footage as part of a crowd entering the lower west terrace doors at approximately 3:08 p.m. Court documents state that once the glass doors of the Capitol were breached, Mazza held the doors open in an apparent effort to allow rioters to flow into the building.

Mazza is also reported to have held a baton, joined in a group that was assaulting officers and swung the baton at police while at one point yelling, “This is our f—- house! We own this house!”

Mazza also reportedly participated in “heave-ho” efforts to apply significant physical force and pressure on the officers.

On Jan. 8, according to court documents, Mazza filed a false police report in Indiana in which he claimed to have lost his gun in an Ohio casino. The gun was recovered at the Capitol on Jan. 6 shortly before 2:30 p.m.