SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — A Shelbyville man is facing more than two dozen charges in connection with a string of burglaries and thefts across the city.

Charles Sims Jr. was arrested Monday on multiple counts of burglary, theft, corrupt business influence, criminal mischief, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and others.

According to court documents, police were called to an office building on Rampart on March 8 for a burglary. Police said several offices were “ransacked” and computers, hard drives and checks were missing.

Surveillance video from a nearby hotel showed Sims and another woman walking through the parking lot around 8:30 p.m. and then later showed Sims walking back through with a bag, according to court records.

A week or so later, police were called to the Hoosier Machine Company for a burglary report. The building’s owner said all the office drawers had been opened and damage was done to exterior doors. Police discovered that a welder and a laptop were taken from the business, according to court documents.

That building was broken in to a second time just three days later. Several items were stolen and police later located some of them scattered throughout nearby Sunrise park.

About a week after those burglaries, police were called to a burglary at Christian Electric. Owner Chad Christian told police someone went through his drawers, broke in to a safe and stole $250.



Photos of burglary at Christian Electric provided by Lori Riley.

“It looks like they had broken into our safe,” Christian said. “They had taken our birth certificates, passports for our family and then I had some really old coins in some bags down there and they were taken.”

Police were able to track the break-ins back to Sims because he had been forging stolen checks and cashing them in his name, according to court documents.

Police caught Sims at a vacant home on Monday and served a search warrant there. Inside police found several business checks, laptop computers and other stolen items.

Investigators say they recovered a “significant” number of items and are trying to get them back to the rightful owners.

“As an owner it would be great to keep serial numbers for all of your different products whether it’s a welder in this particular case or drill sets or other things like that,” Shelby County Deputy Prosecutor Jeremy Pasel said.

Pasel said the investigation is still ongoing and it’s possible Sims will face additional charges.

Anyone or any business that believes they had items taken are urged to report it to Shelbyville Police. You can contact them at (317) 392-2511.