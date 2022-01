SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead after a crash in Shelby County overnight Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, a person was killed after a 2019 Cadillac crashed in a ditch north of Bassett Road just before 3:45 a.m.

Police say the driver was going through a field when it crashed into the ditch. The driver was ejected after the vehicle rolled over several times.

Officials pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

Police have not released the driver’s identity.