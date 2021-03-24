Share your opinions with CBS4 as a member of our feedback panel

INDIANAPOLIS — We want to learn more about the local stories that matter to you.

CBS4 is creating a viewer feedback panel seeking opinions on our coverage and the types of stories you find relevant and interesting.

What would you like to see more of, and which stories or topics would you prefer to see less often? Are there local issues we haven’t covered but should?

We’re looking for thoughtful and constructive feedback, whether that’s positive or negative. The group is not a place for personal attacks, mean-spirited comments or political rants.

Members of the panel will occasionally be contacted by the CBS4 team to answer questions — typically in the form of an email survey.

If you’re interested in joining this community panel, please fill out the form below. We will not sell your contact information or use it for marketing purposes.