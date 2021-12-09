INDIANAPOLIS — Shake Shack will open its third Indiana location this weekend. The much-anticipated location on New York Street in Downtown Indianapolis will open Sunday.

At the new downtown location, there will be a ‘Shack Truck walk-up window’ where burger lovers can pick up their food they pre-ordered online without even going inside the restaurant.

“We are so excited to finally open the doors at our Downtown Indianapolis Shack,” said Andrew

McCaughan, Chief Development Officer at Shake Shack. “This is our third location in the great state of

Indiana and we’re looking forward to our growth here.”

Like the other Indiana locations in Fishers and the Keystone Square Mall, the downtown Shake Shack will have its full menu of burgers, chicken, fries, and hand-spun shakes. They will also have local beers, including Sun King Brewery.

Shake Shack will be open from 11am-10pm each day.

Shake Shack will donate a dollar for every burger sold on opening day to Wheeler Mission.