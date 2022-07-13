OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Seymour woman learned her sentence after pleading guilty to a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened in 2020.

The Owen County Prosecutor said Brandi Burke pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. This comes after an investigation into the death of Kirk Kindred.

In November 2020, detectives were called to investigate after Kindred’s body was found by railroad workers near the county line off State Highway 67 North. They determined Kindred died of blunt force trauma after being struck by a vehicle while walking on or near the roadway.

Detectives used GPS technology to determine Burke was on the road at the time Kindred was struck.

In the plea deal, the state and defense negotiated a 10-year sentence with four years executed followed by six years on probation. The time executed will be served on electronic monitoring.

Burke will also have to serve 100 hours of community service, attend and complete counseling, pay restitution to the victim’s family and submit a letter to the victim’s family. Her license will also be suspended for two years.