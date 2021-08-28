Seymour woman dies in motorcycle accident, man seriously injured

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — A woman is dead and a man seriously injured after a motorcycle crash near the Jefferson/Jennings county line.

According to the Indiana State Police, the crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. on a stretch of State Road 7 near the county line.

Investigators say Jason Mace, 39, and Emma Kiefer, 34 — both of Seymour — were traveling northbound on a 1986 Honda motorcycle when for an unknown reason Mace lost control of the Honda.

Police say Kiefer sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased on scene.

Mace was flown to the University of Louisville Hospital for treatment of his own serious wounds.

Police say two other vehicles traveling northbound struck the motorcycle after the accident. Neither of those drivers were injured.

State Road 7 was closed for five hours during the investigation.