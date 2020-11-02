Seymour police investigating officer-involved shooting

SEYMOUR, Ind. — The Seymour Police Department have confirmed a police-involved shooting investigation in the Jackson County city.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 8:20 p.m. near Tipton Street and Burkart Boulevard in the area of a Taco Bell fast food restaurant.

Police say no injuries to police officers have been reported. Police did not release any information about the victim, however, nor the extent of possible injuries.

Police say there is no active threat to the public and that the investigation is active and ongoing.

This police-involved shooting occurred one day after a man reportedly approached Seymour police officers in the department parking lot acting “aggressively” with his hands said to be concealed leading to officers drawing their weapons on the individual.

In that incident, the man eventually left the area on foot. It is unclear at this time, however, if the two incidents – only a day a part – are related.

This story will be updated once more information is released.