SEYMOUR, Ind. — A motorcyclist from Seymour died after colliding with a minivan on Christmas Eve, according to the Seymour Police Department.

Emergency services were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24 to the intersection of Tipton Street and Community Drive on the west side of Seymour in response to a crash involving a motorcycle and a minivan, Seymour police confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

When first responders arrived at the scene of the crash, they located the driver of the motorcycle, identified as 44-year-old Thomas Jones of Seymour, who was unresponsive. He was brought to Schneck Medical Center where he died.

The intersection was closed down for around two hours as crash reconstructionists conducted their investigations.

Preliminary information indicates that Jones was traveling westbound on Tipton Street when it collided with a 2008 Chrysler Town & Country that was traveling south from Tipton Street, SPD said.

Toxicology results are pending for the driver of the minivan. SPD said alcohol and drugs are not believed to have played a role in the crash.

Jackson County EMS and the Seymour Fire Department also assisted at the scene of the crash.