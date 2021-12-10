Severe weather leaves 2 dead, more injured in Arkansas and Illinois

A weather system producing severe weather has already left damage through at least three states Friday night, as it moves east toward Indiana.

At least two people were reported dead after a possible tornado collapsed the roof of a nursing home in Monette, Arkansas. The town is just over an hour northwest of Memphis, Tennessee.

At one point, twenty people were trapped in Monette Manor nursing home. Five people were said to be seriously injured.

Around 9:30 p.m., several workers were trapped in a collapsed Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois.

Severe weather and a possible tornado passed through the area causing a massive structural collapse at the facility.

Multiple possible tornadoes were said to also leave a path of damage through the St. Louis, Missouri area.

The weather system that produced the winds and caused the damage in Arkansas, Missouri and Illinois is the same one bringing the potential for severe weather to central Indiana.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.