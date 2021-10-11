Severe storms possible this evening, stay weather aware; sunny & quiet Tuesday

Folks, we have a lot to talk about. Let’s start with this afternoon and evening.

Strong to severe storms are possible from 3 pm-11 pm. All threats for severe weather are possible: damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain and flooding, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Know the difference between a watch and a warning. A WATCH means conditions are favorable for strong to severe storms and you need to have a plan of action ready. A WARNING means you need to take action and seek shelter immediately.

A line of storms will push through central Indiana this afternoon and evening. Download the Weather Authority app to get alerts sent straight to your phone.

After 11 pm, the main line will be out of here with showers and storms still around. Heavy rain will still be a possibility. Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Clouds will clear as we head into Tuesday. Temperatures will top off in the middle 70s with overnight lows in the middle 50s.

Wednesday there is another chance for strong to severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has our counties to the north and west of Indy in a marginal risk, meaning one to two storms could be strong to severe. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70s.

The rest of the week will feature shower and storm chances each day with temperatures in the 70s.