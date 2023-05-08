Be weather aware as we go through Monday. We will have the chance for strong to severe storms developing in the area and all severe weather threats are possible. The first wave of storms will move through during the morning hours and exit by the early afternoon. This line will be weakening as it slides through Indiana, but it could still pack a few strong, gusty winds.

The primary threat for severe weather will be this afternoon between 3 PM to 10 PM ahead of a cold front. A few clusters of storms along with some discrete cells will have the potential of producing damaging winds, hail along with tornadoes. Be sure to have a way to get alerts and go over your severe weather safety plan with your family. In addition, heavy downpours are expected within these storms and that could lead to flooding. The ground is already saturated from rain this weekend and some roadways may quickly develop standing water.

Rain will exit overnight and in the wake of the cold front, we will be feeling fantastic on Tuesday. Humidity will have dropped, we will see plenty of sunshine and temperatures remain warm. Afternoon temperatures on Tuesday will rise back to the mid 70s.

The middle of the week is looking great! Rain and storm chances, along with more humid conditions will return for Mother’s Day weekend.