Two rounds of severe weather moved across central Indiana on Thursday. 1″ diameter hail pounded the state in the morning, and a powerful line of storms packing 70mph winds, roared across the state at 70mph in the afternoon. The hurricane-force winds brought down many large trees and caused power outages for tens of thousands of homes and businesses. Rainfall amounts up to an inch were recorded across the state.

In spite of the damage, the rainfall was welcomed. The heavy rain also improved our air quality. Before the rain arrived, the air quality index peaked in the very unhealthy range at 257. By 6pm the air quality index was in the good range at 49.

The weekly drought monitor has updated and conditions are much worse. The amount of the state under a ‘severe drought’ has jumped from 11% last week to 34% this week, and now includes Marion county. ‘Moderate drought’ conditions have also extended well south.

The heat and humidity are on the rise. The humidity will rise to near or in the 70s (tropical levels) late tonight and remain high into next week. Temperatures peaked in the mid and upper 80s Thursday. We’ll be warmer Friday with high temperatures near 90°. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like it’s in the mid 90s.

There’s a daily storm threat from now through early next week. Some of these storms could also be on the strong to severe side. While we have plenty of opportunities for rain, there will be long periods of dry time too.

Numerous large trees and powerlines were knocked down Thursday afternoon.

Much-needed rain fell Thursday as the drought has intensified.

Friday will be a warm, humid day with scattered, strong to severe storms, in the afternoon.

Expect a warm five day spell with a daily chance for storms.