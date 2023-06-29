A couple rounds of severe weather will pass through Indiana today. Round 1 has already brought a couple severe thunderstorm warnings to the state Thursday morning. Large hail has been the primary threat but we’ve seen some gusty storms along with prolific lightning. Most large hail reports have been in Illinois but we have had a couple reports of 1″ hail in Indiana. The largest report of hail, so far, this morning was a 3.3″ hailstone reported in Tuscola in Illinois. We’ll keep this first round of storms around through the late morning before we see a lull in the early afternoon.

A new batch of storms

Round 2 of storms arrives mid to late afternoon Thursday. This one will have a greater potential for a severe weather threat. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threats but a couple of tornadoes can’t be ruled out. This threat will continue through the early evening hours. The storm threat is expected to be wrapped up by 8 PM with lingering light rainfall through the late evening.

Air quality will improve

The air quality Thursday morning is still in the ‘unhealthy’ range across the state. Indiana is under an Air Quality Alert again today. Fortunately, as we head later in the day, clear air will be moving in, improving our air quality.

Drought conditions worsen

The weekly drought monitor has updated and conditions are much worse. The amount of the state under a ‘severe drought’ has jumped from 11% last week to 34% this week, and now includes Marion county. ‘Moderate drought’ conditions have also extended well south.

Getting hot and very humid

The heat and humidity are on the rise. The dew point temperature is already elevated and we are feeling sticky outside. The humidity will rise to near or in the 70s (tropical levels) late tonight and remain high on into next week. Temperatures will peak in the mid and upper 80s today. We’ll be even hotter Friday with temperatures near 90°. When you factor in the humidity, it will be feeling like it’s in the mid 90s.

Daily storm threat

There’s a daily storm threat from now through early next week. Some of these storms could also be on the strong to severe side. While we have plenty of opportunities for rain, there will be gaps of dry time too. With the holiday weekend coming up, it’s important you keep checking back for updates to the forecast. Downloading our Weather Authority app will be helpful, especially during your outdoor activities, to monitor the radar right where you are.