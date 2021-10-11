Severe storm threat Monday for Indiana

Today is a day to be weather aware. While we’ve started off the day dry and comfortable with well-above average temperatures, things will be looking a lot different by the afternoon and evening. A low pressure system spinning up from our southwest has brought numerous storm reports including reports of damaging winds, hail and tornadoes.

That system continues to slide northeast and will bring us the potential for severe weather later on today. If you have any outdoor plans, it’s recommended you get them done by early afternoon. We will spend a large portion of our day dry and may even work some sunshine in by the lunch hour. Temperatures will rise to the low 80s, once again, which is unusually warm for this time of year. Average high temperatures are in the upper 60s during the second week of October. That warmer air will help provide energy to fuel these storms later on this afternoon.

Storms will likely be arriving in our far western counties near 3 o’clock this afternoon. These storms will propagate east through the rest of the afternoon/evening and they could pack a punch. Damaging winds are the primary threat with this system, but all severe weather threats are possible. That includes the potential for isolated tornadoes. The strongest of these storms will likely be impacting the western half of the state before they weaken as they move east. Again, be sure to be weather aware through the evening.

These storms will continue weaken through the evening and exit overnight. Tuesday will be a very different day. Plan on dry conditions, less humid air and temperatures only reaching the mid 70s. Enjoy the dry time when we get it. More active weather is set to return by Wednesday afternoon.