Several Texas massage parlors accused of taking part in labor and human trafficking crimes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Public Safety, along with the Federal Bureau of Investigations, and Homeland Security Investigations served 13 state search warrants at several massage parlors in El Paso where labor and human trafficking was reported.

DPS Criminal Investigation Division Special Agents along with other law enforcement partners conducted the searches at various massage parlor locations, which officials said resulted in 25 interviews and recovered evidence that supports the offenses of human trafficking, prostitution, and aggravated promotion of prostitution.

Authorities did not release the names of the businesses.

However, officials said the investigation highlights how local, state, and federal law enforcement partners work together to combat human trafficking.

If you are a victim of human trafficking or have information to report about this type of criminal activity, please call the National Human Trafficking Hotline 888-373-7888.