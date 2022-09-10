PLAINFIELD, Ind. — “Several” people were shot Saturday night at an extended-stay motel in Plainfield, Indiana.

According to the Plainfield Police Department, officers were dispatched around 9:25 p.m. Saturday to the White House Suites on Main Street in Plainfield on report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, they found “multiple” hurt individuals suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the motel parking lot.

All of the victims, PPD said, were taken to Indianapolis area hospitals. No information has been given on how many people were shot or their conditions.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area near the motel as officers canvas the location.

CBS4 has a crew on scene and will update this article as details become available.