Several people hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Several people were hospitalized after a three-car crash on the northwest side of Indianapolis late Sunday night.

The crash occurred at West 38th Street and Michigan Road just before 11 p.m.

Police say one vehicle ran a red light while another vehicle was trying to turn in the intersection.

Investigators say there was a family of five in one of the vehicles. They were returning home from a family vacation.

We’re still waiting to hear exactly how many people were hurt and what their conditions are.