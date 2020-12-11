Several Indiana counties struggle with enforcing mask mandates

Health experts are pleading with Hoosiers to follow the mask mandate. Some counties across the state are struggling to enforce it.

In Marion County, more than a thousand complaints were filed from March to October against restaurants, bars, nightclubs and retail stores.

As a result, 600 notices of violation were sent out, but only six resulted in court cases where fines were sought.

Thomas Duszynski of the Fairbanks School of Public Health said he is not surprised.

“Think about the tasks that local health departments are having to do right now. Not only are they helping manage contact tracing for all their cases in the county, but they still have to do those restaurant inspections,” he explained. “They still have to do the septic and well inspections. They still have to respond to all the other day to day things that public health does.” He added, “Then you put COVID on top of this. We’re exceeding our capacity.”

Marion County was not the only place where people were caught violating the state order in some form or fashion.

Hendricks, Hamilton, Hancock and Johnson counties all received upwards of 100 complaints since March.