INDIANAPOLIS — Multiple houses in a near east side Indianapolis neighborhood were struck by gunfire in a random shooting Tuesday night.

IMPD officers were alerted to detected gunshots in the area of 1100 N. Hamilton Avenue around 9 p.m. Upon arrival to the residential area north of 10th Street, police found multiple shell casings in the road and learned that likely 6 houses were hit by gunfire.

A preliminary investigation shows that the gunfire was randomly shot from a vehicle driving down the street and that no injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.