Several days of rain are on the way to central Indiana

May is off to a cool, wet start. Temperatures have been eight degrees below average and we’ve had almost an inch of rain. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the mid 60s Wednesday with scattered showers developing in the afternoon.

For the rest of the week week temperatures will be close to where we should be this time of year. We will also have a chance for scattered showers and t-storms Thursday through Sunday. 1-2″ of rain is likely this week. Along with our daily chance for rain, we’ll see warmer temperatures later this week with highs in the 80s by Sunday.

May is off to a cool start.

We’ve had almost an inch of rain this month.

Scattered showers will develop Wednesday afternoon.

We will end the week with a daily chance for rain.

1-2″ of rain is likely this week.