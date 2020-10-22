Several days of rain are forecast for central Indiana

A wet weather pattern has developed across the Ohio Valley and is showing no signs of leaving soon. We’ve had more rain this week than we saw for the combined months of August and September.

More showers are in the forecast through the weekend and into most of early next week. It won’t rain all day each day, but we’ll have a chance for rain each day. The rain we’ve received this week is rapidly cutting in to our rainfall deficit, and moderate drought areas are shrinking as a result. Another inch of rain is likely through early next week.

We’ve had three inches of rain this month.

This has been a wet week.

We still need more rain.

Showers will develop Friday morning.

Scattered t-storms are likely Friday afternoon.

Showers are likely this weekend.

Temperatures will be much colder next week.

Expect more rain Monday and Tuesday.

Heavy rain is likely early next week.