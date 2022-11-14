November got off to a very warm start. Temperatures were above average for the first 11 days of the month. The unseasonably warm air gave us temperatures ten degrees above what we normally see this time of year. Of course, that was before the strong cold front brought a record 2.7″ of snow Saturday, and left behind a sharply colder airmass. The cold blast will be with us all week long. The average high this time of year is 52° and we will be 15 to 25 degrees below average for the next seven days

Seasonal snow for Indianapolis has been below average for 9 of the past 10 years, but we are already off to a fast start and this will be a very active week of weather with several chances for snow. First, a strong area of low pressure from the southwest will move this way and temperatures will fall near and below freezing overnight. Light snow will develop after 3am and continue through Tuesday morning so expect a longer, more slippery drive to work. Up to an inch of snow is likely by lunchtime. Temperatures will climb above freezing in the afternoon, changing the snow into a rain/snow mix.

Second, a “clipper” system from our northwest will move in. This will give us more snow, developing Tuesday night through Wednesday and an additional inch of snow is likely. For Thursday, and Friday flurries will continue and there will be another chance for accumulating snow Saturday evening. As mentioned, this will be a very active week and expected snow accumulations are likely to fluctuate, so be sure to stay up-to-date with the latest forecast updates throughout the week.

