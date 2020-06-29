Several 4th of July fireworks displays set for central Indiana amid coronavirus pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS — The coronavirus pandemic means changes for annual fireworks shows.

In downtown Indianapolis, for example, the annual Freedom Blast has been canceled, with organizers citing financial resources and public health concerns in the decision.

But some area fireworks shows will go on as scheduled. Find our list below.

Boone County

No festival

Fireworks begin at dark on July 4

Pioneer Park is CLOSED to the public this year

Fireworks can be observed from around town

Brownsburg

Jazz Orchestra begins at 7:45 p.m. on July 4

The fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

They will launch from Main St., although spectators cannot watch from there – instead, they are urged to watch from their yards, Arbuckle Acres Park (200 N Green St) or Town Hall Green (61 N Green St)

Carmel Fest

Parade, festival canceled

Fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m. on July 4

They will set them off from three locations (Chase Court Cul de sac, Badger Field, West Park)

The fireworks will last 18 minutes and will be synced with WHJF 91.3

Greenfield

Fireworks will begin at dusk on July 4

Will be launched from Greenfield Junior High School

Greenwood

While the city’s annual Freedom Festival has been canceled, local businessman Brent Tilson with Tilson HR is sponsoring a 10 p.m. fireworks show on July 5 at U.S. 135 and Stones Crossing Road near the Franciscan Health building.

Residents are encouraged to view the show from their homes and maintain social distancing of at least six feet if they’re among other spectators.

The show will be put on by Ramsey Pyrotechnics, which also does fireworks displays for the Conner Prairie Museum and Indianapolis Indians.

Lights over Morse Lake

Festival 11-8 July 4, 12-9 July 5

Fireworks begin at 10 p.m. on July 4

The best viewing area is at Main & Buckeye

105 The Wave plans to broadcast

Noblesville

The parade, festival, and fireworks are scheduled (as long as the state enters Stage 5 by July 4). The full details are listed at www.noblesvillefireworksfestival.com.

Parade:

Due to public health concerns, parade participants will not be allowed to hand out or distribute anything to the crowd. This eliminates all hand-to-hand contact.

Parade has been extended four streets along Monument Street. We are encouraging the public to use the entire length of the parade to view the event.

Festival:

Increased the number of hand washing stations located across Forest Park – and near all restrooms.

Removed all attractions from the festival that are not conducive to social distancing or would be impossible to sanitize after each use like kids zone inflatables, face painters, rock climbing wall and zip line.

The new location of the main stage on the golf course will allow a wider viewing range for the public to enjoy.

The Noblesville Chamber of Commerce is donating free, disposable facemasks for those that want them – as supplies last. These will be available at the two info booths at the festival. The Chamber also will make the masks available with a table downtown prior to the parade.

We have identified Federal Hill Commons as a public viewing area for the fireworks. The park allows families to view the fireworks away from Forest Park and closer to available parking. Noblesville Police will assist in crossing traffic near the park and event workers will be at the park to assist guests.

The city’s social media pages will provide a livestream.

Transportation:

Drivers will wear face masks and have their temperature taken prior to driving.

Trolleys will be disinfected after each drop-off and will be deep cleaned prior to the fireworks.

Hand sanitizer will be available on all trolleys.

A member of the Hamilton County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) will be riding on each trolley.

Although it’s not a change from last year, there will be park and walk options readily available to ease any congestion on buses.

Other changes:

The city recommends attendees practice social distancing where possible and encourages wearing face masks.

Since water fountains are turned off, guests are encouraged to bring your own bottled water to the event or purchase drinks from our food vendors.

Guests are also encouraged to bring hand sanitizer.

Whitestown Independence Day Celebration

10 p.m. on July 3 at Eagle Church, 501 S. Main St.

No spectators are allowed on the campus.

Other activities, such as live music, food and a kids zone are canceled

The town plans to stream the fireworks on its Facebook and YouTube pages.

Zionsville

The fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. with parking and viewing areas opening at 8 p.m. on July 4.

Guests are invited to watch the fireworks display from areas surrounding Mulberry Fields. Viewing areas include:

Maplelawn Farmstead

Zionsville United Methodist Church (parking available)

Baseball fields to the southwest of Zionville Middle School (parking available)

Zionsville Community High School (parking available)

Mulberry Fields (limited viewing area)

Parking is also available at Pleasant View Elementary and Jennings Field. During this event, parking will be very limited.

When possible, guests are asked to bike or walk to a viewing location or watch the fireworks from their home for those in a surrounding neighborhood. Guests may not park on the street.

Guidelines for attendees:

There will be no public restrooms or food service.

Smoking and alcohol are prohibited.

Guests cannot set off their own fireworks.

Guests are asked to maintain social distancing.

Guests are asked to leave dogs and pets at home.