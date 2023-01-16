BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An armed man described by police as a ‘serious violent felon’ has been arrested after fighting another person inside an Indiana Wal-Mart and fleeing police.

Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department were called around 7:20 p.m. Monday to the Wal-Mart store on W. State Road 45 in Bloomington to investigate a fight happening inside.

Upon arrival, authorities saw Matthew Wall, a man matching the suspect description and bleeding from his face, walking out of the store. Deputies, MCSD said, ordered Wall to stop walking and had him put his hands on a nearby car.

At first, the 29-year-old man complied with police. However, when authorities tried to handcuff Wall, he ran away on foot.

Deputies chased Wall, MCSD said, and were successfully able to take him into custody. During the pursuit, they saw a magazine for a handgun fall from his clothes.

After being detained, police identified Wall as a ‘serious violent felon’ and searched him. MCSD said they found him to be in possession of a 9 mm pistol, two magazines and 28 rounds of ammo.

Police then took Wall to a local hospital, where he received treatment for injuries sustained during the fight inside Wal-Mart. Multiple deputies involved in the arrest were slightly injured on their hands while grappling on the asphalt as well, MCSD said.

Through witness testimony and security cam footage, investigators were able to determine that Wall and an unknown male walked into the Wal-Mart with “two small children” and soon after “engaged in a physical altercation” inside.

After being cleared from the hospital, Wall was taken to the Monroe County Correctional Center, where he is being held on the following charges:

Possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon – Level 4 felony

Resisting law enforcement – Level 6 felony

Criminal recklessness – Level 6 felony

Battery – Class B misdemeanor

MCSD deputies, along with the Bloomington Police Department, attempted to find the other male seen on security footage with Wall in the fight.

“However, he left prior to our arrival,” MCSD wrote in a Facebook post.