2 dead, 4 hurt in serious crash in Boone County on State Road 32; 14-year-old-girl killed

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Police in rural Boone County confirmed two people are dead, including a 14-year-old girl, and four other juveniles are hurt after a car that was involved in a pursuit with Lawrence police crashed on State Road 32 early Friday morning.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on State Road 32 near County Road 600 East. That’s just south of Gadsden. The single-vehicle crash has caused State Road 32 to be closed from 600 East to U.S. 421.

Police say before the crash, the vehicle, which had six people inside, was involved in a pursuit that began in Lawrence. The chase was terminated near I-65. Sometime after that, the vehicle crashed on State Road 32 in Boone County

Police have confirmed two people died in the crash. A 14-year-old female passenger and the driver, a male, was killed. The driver’s age has not been released, so it’s unclear if he was an adult or juvenile.

Four other juveniles in the vehicle were taken to Indianapolis hospitals: two 12-year-olds, a 14-year-old, and a 16-year-old.

Police have not said why the chase began in Lawrence.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area in the meantime. State Road 32 could be closed for several hours.