CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel firefighters had to free two people trapped during an accident involving multiple cars near 96th Street and Copley Drive.

Four people had to be taken to the hospital, with two of them now considered to be in serious condition.

One person was treated at the scene and released.

The crash blocked 96th Street in both directions between Copley Drive and Spring Mill Road until the cars and debris could be cleared and the accident investigated.