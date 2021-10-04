Sept. death ruled homicide by IMPD; brings homicide total to 202

INDIANAPOLIS — A September death has officially been declared a homicide by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

This additional death brings Indianapolis’s homicide total to 202 for the year.

According to police, officers originally responded on Sept. 21 to the 100 block of N. Pennsylvania Street and discovered a man suffering from undisclosed injuries.

Police later identified the man as 34-year-old Atlas Wedlow.

Wedlow was rushed to a nearby hospital but despite life-saving efforts died as a result of his wounds.

Detectives later classified Wedlow’s death as a homicide and asked anyone with information to contact Detective Dustin Keedy at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at Dustin.Keedy@indy.gov.

Alternatively, those with information can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262.8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.