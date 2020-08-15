Separate shootings leave 1 dead, 2 injured

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating two shootings that happened within minutes of each other.

The IMPD said the shootings happened in the 3800 block of North Temple Avenue and 400 block of Harlan Street just two minutes apart just after 9 p.m. Friday.

The shooting on Harlan Street left one person dead and another in a stable condition. The shooting on Temple Avenue left one person seriously injured.

Police say the shootings are completely unrelated. Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.