Separate shootings across Indianapolis leave 3 injured in span of 2 hours

IMPD officers respond to the 2700 block of Westlane Road Wednesday night, the scene of one of the multiple shootings that left people injured.

INDIANAPOLIS — Within the span of just two hours Wednesday night, IMPD were called to multiple shootings that left at least three people injured.

The first shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. in the 2700 block of Westlane Road. That’s just east of the intersection of North Michigan Road and West 71st Street on the north side.

Officers found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. They were taken to the hospital and are said to be in stable condition.

Just 45 minutes later, officers responded to the 9400 block of East 36th Place a little before 7:30 p.m. Police say the victim suffered what is described as a graze wound.

Then around 8:15 p.m., a person shot was reported in the area of West 79th Street and Zionsville Road on the northwest side.

IMPD investigate a shooting that happened in the area near a UPS facility on the northwest side.

Police found then found the victim in the area of the 8100 block of North Norfolk Street near a UPS facility. This is where the shooting actually took place.

IMPD confirmed that the woman was pushed out of a car and shot. A preliminary investigation indicates it was by her boyfriend.

A UPS driver leaving the facility saw this happen, turned around and picked her. They called police then drove the victim back to the area where it happened.

She was taken to the hospital and is said to be in serious but stable condition.

At this time IMPD is looking for a suspect in this shooting who was in a gold colored Suburban.

IMPD has not released details of possible suspects in the other two shootings.

All three shootings happened just hours after a deadly shooting police were called to on the north side.