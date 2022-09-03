INDIANAPOLIS – Two people have died and one person was injured after separate shootings across Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

The first incident happened around 11:45 p.m. Friday night in the 8400 block of Southeastern Avenue on Indy’s southeast side. Police did not disclose the condition of the victim, but they were taken to an area hospital.

The second run for a person shot came around 12:17 a.m. Saturday morning. Officers arrived at the intersection of Southeastern Avenue & Hunter Road on the city’s southeast side. Officers located a male with apparent gunshot wounds. Police said the male died of his injuries.

The final IMPD run for a person shot came around 12:19 a.m. Saturday morning. Officers arrived at the intersection of W. 26th Street & Martin Luther King Jr. Street on the city’s north side. Officers located a victim with apparent gunshot wounds. Police said the male died of his injuries.

