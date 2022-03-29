KOKOMO, Ind. — Officials in several Indiana communities are investigating separate deadly fires that claimed the lives of older Hoosier victims this week.

The German Township Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire around 3:40 a.m. Monday to a home in the 1100 block of Charles Street in Taylorsville, Ind. According to officials, firefighters arrived to heavy fire coming from half of the house and learned from neighbors that someone was possibly trapped in the bedroom where the fire was.

Once the fire was under control, officials said the victim, identified as 77-year-old Joyce Rodgers, was found dead in the home.

A separate fire, about an hour and a half to the north, is also under investigation by authorities. It happened early Monday morning, claiming the life of a 69-year-old woman.

The Kokomo Fire Department was called to the scene around 2:45 a.m. for a report of a fire at the Summerset Apartments on Heritage Drive. Chief Chris Frazier said firefighters were met at the apartments with heavy fire conditions on the north side of the building at 2978 Heritage Drive.

“My grandma’s been living here for 12 years in Summerset,” Ashlee Kent said. “This is the second big fire we’ve experienced in the last decade or so.”

Firefighters also received reports that one person was trapped inside and said they worked quickly to get the fire under control so they could make entry and search for the victim.

“They really went above and beyond to try to get in, had significant fire they had to fight through before they were able to get inside and make a rescue,” Frazier said. “So, once the crews were able to put the fire out, they were able to get in and determine we did have one person deceased.”

The victim was identified by the Howard County Coroner’s Office as 69-year-old Glenda A. Newton, a resident of the apartment complex.

“Miss Glenda, I mean, she literally didn’t bother anyone. She was almost 70 years old; she used a walker and she just stayed in her home. Her son, I think took care of her,” Kent said. “It’s so unfortunate what happened to her. I am so, so deeply sad and it’s affected everyone else too.”

Kent said she came to check the scene right away when she heard what was going on.

“We came here immediately to check on my grandmother, I mean she lives right perpendicular,” she said. “When they said 69 years old, my grandmother’s 69. It could’ve easily been her.”

Preliminary findings show that Newton died of thermal and inhalation injuries due to the fire, but her final cause and manner of death are pending forensic toxicology and the ongoing fire investigation by the fire department, the coroner’s office said.

Seven of the eight units in the building were occupied and 32 people were displaced, according to officials, who said the American Red Cross stepped in to help, providing temporary shelter and immediate needs for the families impacted. No other injuries were reported.

We asked what people can do to help protect themselves and their loved ones when it comes to fire safety.

“Any time we have a would frame department like this the spread of fire can be very fast,” Frazier said. “Make sure your smoke detectors are working. That’s the number one way to get out of a fire safely and just have a basic plan for getting out, especially if you live on the second floor.”

Frazier also said looking out for your neighbors and family members is essential, as well as having an evacuation plan in place and knowing what that plan is.

“It’s great that neighbors here are able to help each other, look out for each other and make sure that they are all taken care of and that’s definitely what happened in the situation,” Frazier said, crediting the actions of neighbors and speed of the department arriving as what prevented additional loss of life or other injuries in the moments after the fire began.

We asked whether any factors make it more difficult for a person to self-rescue or get out of a home. Although it is not clear whether that was the case here, fire officials said that can often make it more difficult for a person to get out on their own in the event of an emergency.

“The age, the mobility of a person, whether they’re ambulatory or not is always a concern of ours. That’s usually the biggest thing that we have to fight through, is can the person self-rescue,” Frazier said. “If they can’t self-rescue then it’s entirely on us and our firefighters to get the person out.”

Kent said she hopes this will encourage people to check in on their loved ones and serve as a reminder of how valuable life is.

“The bible says love thy neighbor, even if it’s just your neighbor, check on your neighbor, reach out initiate that relationship in that contact,” she said. “You know, don’t just be stuck in your ways because you never know when it’s your time.”

“We often get stuck in our own patterns and our own lives that we seem to forget our senior citizens and our grandparents, and we don’t realize they’re getting older as we are getting older too,” Kent added.

Authorities believe the fire originated in Newton’s unit, although no cause has been announced. Officials said the case remains under investigation by the Kokomo fire Department and the Howard County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with additional information is being asked to contact the Kokomo Fire Department at (765) 457-2636.