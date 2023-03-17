INDIANAPOLIS — Elena Myles figures she’s one of the lucky ones at the Crawford Manor senior living facility in Zionsville.

She’s moving out.

Today, we found Myles standing in the living room of her small one-bedroom apartment. Stacked boxes took up half of the room’s floor space. Occasionally, her cat, Jasper lept on top of the pile to get Myles attention. Although it’s time to move on, she’s enjoyed her two-and-a-half years at Crawford Manor.

“It’s just a wonderful view. It’s a wonderful country setting. I felt safe here because it was a gated community,” explained Myles.

Eventually, everyone at Crawford Manor will be moving out.

Last month Baptist Homes of Indiana (BHI), owner of Crawford Manor told residents of the 100-unit structure they would all have to leave by February 1st of next year.

Currently, the facility has a Section 202 contract with HUD. That deal subsidizes rents to Crawford Manor can offer apartments to low-income renters. Payment is roughly based on 30% of income minus out-of-pocket healthcare expenses.

Myles currently pays $252 monthly.

But BHI has told residents the contract with HUD will not be renewed and because the building needs substantial efforts to address several maintenance issues, the plan is to empty the building and destroy it.

After demolition, what’s next?

“We have no immediate plans for this particular site. Obviously… we’d have to look at what to do once the building comes down but that’s our immediate concern,” said BHI vice president Mark Prifogle.

Crawford Manor is something of an island inside the large Hoosier Village senior living complex. It is also owned and operated by BHI. The newer, larger units of apartments and townhouses have a top rent tier of $2,400 to $3,000 a month.

BHI’s website notes the faith-based roots of the non-profit operation. Advertised are ten properties in three states (Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio) and BHI touts it is, ”one of the most financially stable, senior living organizations in the Midwest.”

The CEO for Baptist Homes of Indiana is John Datillo. The most recent publicly available tax records for the organization are from 2019, and the document discloses Datillo’s salary that year was $295, 370 that year. Listed as “other compensation” for Datillo was an additional, $1,229,172. Fox59/CBS4 has been told much of that larger amount was to set up a retire plan for Datillo.

Myles had also looked up the same data, and was angry, “They’re a faith-based non-profit. They should at least help pay for moving expenses now.”

But Myles kept plugging away, filling the growing mound of boxes. She moves out next Saturday, well ahead of most of her Crawford Manor neighbors.