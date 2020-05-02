Senior Living Facility thanks first responders with free breakfast

LAWRENCE, Ind. — A local senior living community worked to spread hope to first responders Wednesday.

Wickshire Fort Harrison in Lawrence gave out free breakfast to law enforcement, EMTs, Firefighters and city employees Wednesday. But it wasn’t just first responders they were feeding.

They also gave out meals for first responders to take with them in case they came across someone in need while on the job.

“They have just been so grateful. It’s just… It’s a time to come together and appreciate one another and support one another,” Susan Waymire, executive director of Wickshire Fort Harrison said.

They say this is their way to give back and show their appreciation.