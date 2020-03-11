Senior living communities in Indiana temporarily restrict visitors because of coronavirus concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Dozens of senior living communities facilities in Indiana are now temporarily restricting visitors with the exception of rare circumstances.

Facilities that are closing access to all visitors include ones operated by American Senior Communities, CarDon & Associates and CommuniCare Family of Companies.

Early information shows some people are at higher risk of getting very sick. That includes older adults and people with serious chronic medical conditions.

At least 31 people have died of COVID-19 and almost all of them were in their 60s or older.

American Senior Communities runs more than 80 facilities in Indiana. On Wednesday, ASC said it was temporarily restricting visitors and limiting access to their facilities to essential personnel following a screening process.

"In response to the global spread of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the emerging potential threat in the US, Indiana and neighboring states, we are taking an abundance of caution and following guidelines issued by CMS (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the Indiana Healthcare Association (IHCA) as well as the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL). The threat posed by COVID-19 for the elderly is particularly significant as stated by expert epidemiologists across the world." American Senior Communities

ASC said families with extenuating circumstances may request special arrangements be made by contacting the local executive director.

CarDon & Associates Inc. is also enforcing this type of policy towards visitors.

In a statement on their website, CarDon & Associates Inc. said it limiting all outside visitors with the exception of rare circumstances, such as immediate family members in end-of-life situations or when it is medically necessary for the resident.

According to CarDon & Associates Inc., immediate family members who are allowed inside the building will be screened. If they meet one or more items from the criteria below, they will not be allowed to enter the resident area. They must also perform hand hygiene with soap and water or hand sanitizer.

Screening Criteria:

Signs or symptoms of a respiratory illness, such as a fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat

In the last 14 days, if the person has had contact with someone with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19, is under investigation for COVID-19, or is ill with respiratory illness



International travel or cruise ship travel within the last 14 days

Residing in a community where community-based spread of COVID-19 is occurring

CarDon & Associates Inc. explained there are no known cases of COVID-19 in any of their communities.

Anita Taylor's husband, Alden, is staying at a CarDon & Associates facility in Carmel. He's been living there for almost a year as he battles Parkinson's disease.

She said staff asked visitors last week if they had been out of the country in the last 14 days and took their temperature. On Monday, she was told by staff that they were no longer accepting visitors.

"I was surprised but I understand," she said. "We need to keep them healthy."

A spokesperson of CommuniCare Health Services, Fred Stratmann, also confirmed they will no longer allow visitors inside their facilities with rare exceptions.

CommuniCare Health Services operates nearly 20 facilities in Indiana and most of them are in the Indianapolis area.

"We felt the risk was starting to increase as more and more cases are being reported around the country," said Stratmann. "We felt it was better to be proactive in protecting our residents than have to be."

CommuniCare Health Services said it is not sure right now how long the restriction will last for.

Their spokesperson said this measure was not required by the CDC yet they believed it was a necessary step to keep residents from getting sick.

For people at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19, the CDC recommends to stock up on supplies, like medication, have enough household items, and avoid crowds and non-essential air travel.