Senator Young visits Pendleton to discuss RESTART Act

INDIANAPOLIS — U.S. Senator Todd Young visited Pendleton Wednesday to discuss how his RESTART Act could help out businesses like Tyler Truss Systems.

Tyler Truss Systems creates trusses for the entertainment industry. Senator Young says the company has seen a 96% drop in business during the pandemic.

The bipartisan proposal would give business owners who took out Paycheck

Protection Program loans increased flexibility along with establishing a loan program to help businesses affected by COVID-19.

The loans may be forgiven up to the amount of total losses businesses suffered in 2020.

The bill was heard in a Senate Committee but has not moved to the full senate yet.