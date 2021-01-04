SENATE BILL WOULD GIVE CONTROL OF IMPD TO STATE BOARD OF POLICE COMMISSIONERS

ack Sandlin and Scott Baldwin represent Indianapolis and Noblesville respectively in the Indiana State Senate.

Before they were senators, Sandlin and Baldwin were police officers patrolling the streets of Indianapolis.

Now the two republicans have teamed up to introduce Senate Bill 168 to wrestle control of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department away from the mayor of Indianapolis and the City County Council and instead put a five member state board of police commissioners in charge.

“I think what we have seen is the political side take control of responses from the police department,” said Sandlin who represents the south side of Indianapolis at the Statehouse, “and by putting this board in place it will give the community a better opportunity to have a closer relationship with their police department.”

After a pair of fatal Officer Involved shootings in May, neither of which resulted in criminal charges against the officers, and two nights of rioting during social justice protests downtown, IMPD cooperated with the council and Mayor Joe Hogsett to establish a General Orders Board and Use of Force Board to provide civilian oversight of policing rules and performance.

“When our current mayor ran for office he wanted to be our public safety mayor and subsequently eliminated the office of public safety director and we are where we are today,” said Sandlin. “We have a mayor of police. I don’t know if we have a mayor of Indianapolis.

“I don’t have any confidence in your city county council currently for the most part,” said Sandlin, a former councilman. “Its looking at the public safety responsibilities that I’m not sure they have a grasp on.

“I think they come from an area where they’re a little uninformed, maybe they don’t have the confidence in the system, I’m not sure what they’re doing to try to gain confidence in the system.”

Under the proposal, four board members would be appointed by the governor with the mayor of Indianapolis filling the fifth seat.

The commission would be responsible for the administration of IMPD and its ordinances, contracts and merit board.

Despite absolving the mayor and council of full responsibility of IMPD operations in favor of a statehouse-majority board, Sandlin said the new commission would provide more accountability for the citizens of Indianapolis.

“The bill specifically says this is for the benefit of the city of Indianapolis and not for the state of Indiana,” he said. “By putting this board in place, it also will give the community a better opportunity to have a closer relationship with their police department.

“If we had a community that had confidence in the police department, I submit to you that we wouldn’t see the violent crimes that are here right now.”

Indianapolis set a record for homicides with 245 killings in 2020, an approximate 43% increase over the year before.

While most violent crime categories in Indianapolis experienced a slump in 2020, analysts are yet to determine the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or the reluctance of crime victims to file reports on those final statistics.

Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 86 issued the following statement regarding the pending legislation:

“We are aware of the proposal introduced by Senators Sandlin and Baldwin regarding a Police Commission to oversee the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

“We and our State FOP leaders continue to monitor this proposal while we await further details on it along with the myriad of other proposed legislation during the upcoming session.

“In the interim, our Indianapolis officers and their families remain focused on the broken system of “revolving door” criminal justice, the surging violence and record breaking homicide levels along with the ever-increasing threats faced by our law enforcement professionals within our State’s Capital City.”

Mayor Hogsett, IMPD Chief Randal Taylor and City County Council President Vop Osili did not respond to requests for comment.